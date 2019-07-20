Pets & Animals

Garage camera captures large snake in woman's home near Katy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An unexpected visitor slithered up the garage door of a home near Katy, but its entrance wasn't so stealthy.

Cameras caught the sneaky snake in the act and it even set off the camera's motion sensor.

While unsettling, experts said it's not uncommon to find a rat snake creeping around where you least expect them.

The snake's stay was cut short. Janet Yarborough said when she went to look for the snake, it was long gone.

