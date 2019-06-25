Home & Garden

Fearless great-grandma kills venomous snake with shovel in her Bucks County yard

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A great-grandmother found a cobra on her patio but wasn't going to wait around and do nothing until animal control arrived.


"I opened the door. I said a bad word. 'It's a cobra.' I knew right away," said Kathy Kehoe.

Kehoe said blue jays squawking led her to look outside her apartment door. That's when she noticed the cobra.

She snapped a few photos as the snake slithered away. The no-nonsense great grandmother grabbed her shovel and chased after the four to five-foot snake into the yard.



"He went this way. I stalked him and when he got over to here, I tapped his tail. He went up and that's when I did the deed and held him there," she said.

SEE ALSO: Watch out for 'zombie snakes' playing dead
EMBED More News Videos

Certain snakes defend themselves by playing dead



Kehoe thinks the venomous reptile may have been roaming around the apartment complex for months. Back in March, authorities removed 20 venomous snakes from a neighboring apartment, including 12 cobras.

EMBED More News Videos

According to Falls Township Police, 25 snakes were removed from a Falls Township apartment by police and an animal expert. Officers say 23 snakes were venomous.



Kehoe had worried that some escaped. She says she knew she needed to kill this one to protect kids in the neighborhood.

"I was just concerned for everybody else because not everyone would know," she said.

Police told Action News that it's unclear whether the snake is connected to the apartment that was raided in March.

What is clear though is that Kehoe is terribly lucky she didn't miss.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Susan Tyson-Pello of the Mount Laurel Animal Hospital warned that most snake bites occur when someone tries to attack or capture the reptile.

Tyson-Pello recommends that if you see a venomous snake to leave it alone and contact authorities.

Nonetheless, Kehoe has earned the respect of her neighbors.

"She's a bad a--. I don't know if you can say that on TV, but she's a bad a--," said neighbor Alise Kaplan.

RELATED: Cobra-like snake spotted at Brazos Bend State Park
EMBED More News Videos

Rare cobra-like snake emerging as temperatures heat up

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfalls townshippennsylvania newssnake
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News