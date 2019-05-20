Pets & Animals

Man finds 7-foot snake in dryer vent

YUKON, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- An Oklahoma man encountered a reptile in a very strange place in his home.

Wayne Melvin says he watched a huge snake slither through the hole that connected to his dryer, leading into his house.

Melvin says he pulled the dryer apart, hoping the snake hadn't made it into the house.

Luckily, the nearly 7-foot snake didn't make it far and was trying to slither back out.

Melvin says he's seen snakes before, but never had to deal with anything like this.

After the snake was free, Melvin carried it to the creek behind his home and let it go.

Experts recommend calling pest control if you encounter a problem like this.
