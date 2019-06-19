Pets & Animals

5-foot-long snake bites baby lying on kitchen floor

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- A snake slithered into the home of a Massachusetts family and bit their 9-month old baby.

Jenna Lees-Rolfe was preparing breakfast in her home when she placed her young son, James, on the kitchen floor.

She said she looked away only for about a minute. When she turned back, a five-foot snake had appeared from under the refrigerator.

She watched in shock as it bit James's shin.

"I saw a five-foot snake right there, next to him, and I screamed," she recalled.

The family moved to Massachusetts from Australia.

Animal control told the family it was a non-venomous milk snake.

The snake most likely got in through the garage and worked its way up through the home's pipes.

A friend who is a doctor checked out the baby and he said he is okay.
