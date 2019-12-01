Alligator found roaming in Fort Bend County neighborhood

Pets are required to be on a leash. We’ll check him for a chip, but we may need a foster. If he’s yours, let us know. Alligators are native to the area and are in most bodies of water in the area. They can grow up to 15 feet, but most only have 4. 😏 Pic- C. McClarty 🐊 pic.twitter.com/54X8sIvWjt— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 30, 2019
In a tweet they said they'll check the gator for a chip, but he may need a foster family.
The advisory appeared to be a bit of humor from deputies tasked with removing the reptile.
They said in the tweet that alligators are native to the area.
RELATED:
Gator makes surprise visit, crashes Florida family's Thanksgiving
Alligator spotted wading through flooded streets: video
Alligator spotted with knife stuck in the middle of its head in Fort Bend County
'The eye just caught mine:' Fort Bend County family surprised by gator on front porch