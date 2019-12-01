Pets & Animals

Alligator found roaming in Fort Bend County neighborhood

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone that pets are required to be on a leash after capturing an alligator in a neighborhood.



In a tweet they said they'll check the gator for a chip, but he may need a foster family.

The advisory appeared to be a bit of humor from deputies tasked with removing the reptile.

They said in the tweet that alligators are native to the area.

