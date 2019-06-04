Pets & Animals

'The eye just caught mine:' Fort Bend County family surprised by gator on front porch

A Fort Bend County family got an unwanted guest Monday morning outside their home.

They found a large alligator hanging out on their front porch.

The gator may have come from the area near the bayou, where it got turned around and wound up in the neighborhood.

The Pereira family captured video of the gator when they spotted it as they were getting ready to take their kids to swim practice.

"Was going to open the door and I kept looking and saw a foot and said, 'Wait a minute. That's a gator," Alistair Pereira said.

"The eye just caught mine and it started going huff, huff, and I was scared out of the world," Andres Pereira said.

They quickly called animal control, but they weren't open yet. So they reached out to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on Twitter of the gator with the caption, "We do have a leash law in Fort Bend so please don't let your pets roam unrestrained! Deputies helped this big boy find his way home after he wandered onto a porch in Cinco Ranch."



A deputy managed to lasso the gator, get it into the back of his SUV and get it out of the neighborhood.

The alligator will be relocated to the Brazos River.

