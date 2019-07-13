Alligator spotted wading through flooded streets: video

WAVELAND, Mississippi (KTRK) -- Severe weather and flooding in gator country always brings the hazard of frightening reptiles in the streets.
Video from Mississippi shows an alligator wading through flood waters Friday as a result of Hurricane Barry.
The video above shows the gator slowly moving across a flooded coastal road.
