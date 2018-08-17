CHILD INJURED

Boy stung by sting ray on beach in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy stung by sting ray in Galveston

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tyrese Harris was playing in the water along the Galveston Seawall near 57th Street Wednesday when the pain set in.

"It felt like metal went through my foot. Then the metal stopped and glass went on in. It hurt," Tyrese said.

When Eyewitness News reporter Christine Dobbyn asked Tyrese if it was the worst pain he had ever felt, he replied, "Yes!"

His aunt, Stephanie Johnson, was nearby.

"I run over and he lifts his foot up, and we just see blood coming everywhere," Johnson said.

The beach patrol arrived and told them a stingray caused the bleeding.

"I was only concerned about jellyfish or sharks. I've never heard of a stingray in Galveston, so now we know. That's why we want to tell others, to warn people," Johnson said.

Peter Davis, chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, says they see maybe two stings a week. On Friday, they treated a man who was stung at the beach near 61st Street.

"We usually call EMS before we treat them on the beach and advise them to go to a clinic for further medical attention. The treatment is heat," said Davis.

He says a clinic can check if the barb is still inside, and heat helps remove the pain. He suggests placing your foot in hot water to reduce pain.

At the Aquarium at Moody Gardens on Galveston Island, Cownose, Yellowspot and Atlantic Rays can be seen in the tank.

The assistant curator of fishes, Roy Drinnen, says the barbs are removed at the aquarium for safety. But he added, "I've seen people get barbed in less than six inches of water."

He says it's not uncommon to see reports of beach-goers getting stung in Galveston by rays but stings are rarely deadly.

"It's a defensive mechanism. Generally, rays are not aggressive. What happens is a person will be stepping through the water and accidentally step on one, and as a protective response, they'll flip that tail over with the barb in it and that's how people get barbed," Drinnen said.

He showed a trick to scare off sting rays, by shuffling his feet along instead of actually stepping.

"If you drag your feet and there's a ray they'll swim away," Drinnen says.

Tyrese was checked out at the ER and an x-ray was taken. The barb was not in his foot. He's feeling much better and has quite a summer vacation story to tell as he goes back to school.

"I'm gonna tell them I got stung by a stingray and it hurt a lot," he said.

His aunt added, "He was strong and I'm proud of him. I know he'll get back in the water one day. Fear isn't going to stop you."

He also has a bit of advice for anyone headed to the beach: "Always do the stingray shuffle."

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attackchild injuredbeachesGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD INJURED
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Teen struck by lightning describes what he felt
Exploding spray paint can burns 3-year-old boy in Willis
More child injured
PETS & ANIMALS
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
Fat cat seeking the purr-fect new home
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
10-year-old cat survives being shot in the face in Galveston
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man accused of burning woman's body says she died during sex
Foul play suspected after man found dead at Conroe crash site
HISD to take down quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
Former UH assoc. band dir. ousted over inappropriate behavior
Police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Purse snatchers try to get away with $75k and run over woman
Show More
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
Sex offender gets 85 years in prison for girl's rape at church
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
5 high profile domestic homicides
How do bridges withstand extreme weather?
More News