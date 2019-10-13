animal rescue

Abuse survivor Gus the dog recognized nationally as hero dog

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- For animal lovers, Gus the dog may be the ultimate survivor's story.

The canine made headlines last year after he was shot 25 times with a pellet gun. He went on to be the center of a tell-all book and serves as an ambassador for other strays.

American Humane has even honored Gus with a 2019 Hero Dog Award.

At an adoption event in Katy, Gus looked on as animals await forever homes and families. He proves what some TLC can do for those in the care of facilities like BARC Animal Shelter.

RELATED: Gus the Dog: An ambassador for stray dogs everywhere

Sophia Proler is the foster and volunteer coordinator with the shelter.

"We see a lot of unfortunate cases come in to BARC, and we do our best to care for those kiddos while they're there, and find them a better home," Proler said.
Like Gus, Casper the dog was lucky to find a new owner in Carol Lee.

"It's a wonderful process to take home a rescue," Lee said. "It just makes you feel like you're doing something good in the world."

THE BACKSTORY: Gus the dog recovering from severe abuse with help from Texas A&M veterinarians

The BARC adoption trailer is out every weekend across Houston. Hundreds of pets are also available at the main facility at 3200 Carr St. off the Eastex Freeway.

See more on adopting animals at the BARC website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalskatypet careadoptiondogspet healthanimal abuseanimal rescuerescueanimal newspetspet rescuedoganimalspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
Capacity crisis at Pasadena Animal Shelter means $25 adoptions
Horse rescued from deep mud during Imelda flood
Mountain lion found trapped inside California family's bathroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros vs. Yankees: What to know about the ALCS rematch
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
George Springer made an Astros beer, but you can't drink it yet
Here's what the Astros will be paying some players in 2020
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Astros fans turn side hustle into thriving t-shirt biz
Show More
What to wear as you cheer on the Astros
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Man killed while trying to stop purse snatchers in SW Houston
Men wanted for stealing wallets from elderly women: Police
Man found in attic after game of hide-and-seek with officers
More TOP STORIES News