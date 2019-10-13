Abuse survivor Gus the dog recognized nationally as hero dog

The canine made headlines last year after he was shot 25 times with a pellet gun. He went on to be the center of a tell-all book and serves as an ambassador for other strays.
American Humane has even honored Gus with a 2019 Hero Dog Award.
At an adoption event in Katy, Gus looked on as animals await forever homes and families. He proves what some TLC can do for those in the care of facilities like BARC Animal Shelter.
RELATED: Gus the Dog: An ambassador for stray dogs everywhere
Sophia Proler is the foster and volunteer coordinator with the shelter.
"We see a lot of unfortunate cases come in to BARC, and we do our best to care for those kiddos while they're there, and find them a better home," Proler said.
Like Gus, Casper the dog was lucky to find a new owner in Carol Lee.
"It's a wonderful process to take home a rescue," Lee said. "It just makes you feel like you're doing something good in the world."
THE BACKSTORY: Gus the dog recovering from severe abuse with help from Texas A&M veterinarians
The BARC adoption trailer is out every weekend across Houston. Hundreds of pets are also available at the main facility at 3200 Carr St. off the Eastex Freeway.
See more on adopting animals at the BARC website.