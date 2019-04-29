'The life of Gus': Gus the dog debuts book about his life

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Guess who's back and better than ever and sharing his story?Gus the dog, the canine who made headlines Sept. 2018 after he was shot 25 times with a pellet gun, now has a tell-all book 'The life of Gus: The dog with the big head.'Over the weekend, Gus made a pit stop at a Houston animal hospital to make his book debut.During that time, he took photographs with those present at the event.Gus has come a long way since the incident in September where he also suffered a swollen neck due to a shoestring that was cutting through his neck.Since he was found, he has been on the road to recovery and keeping his followers updated.