Montgomery Co. Animal Shelter offers $10 adoption fees due to overcapacity

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is offering $10 dog adoption fees for National Love Your Pet Day after announcing they're overcapacity.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you have a pet for National Love Your Pet Day? Look no further! Furry babies at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter are looking for a human to love them too.

The shelter is celebrating with $10 adoptions for all cats and dogs until Feb. 26.

All adoptable pets will be vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered, according to the animal shelter.

Shelter officials said they are overcapacity and have to put two dogs in every kennel as more animals come in daily.

So you're urged to take advantage of the deal and help a furry friend in need.

"We are asking for help from adopters, fosters, and our rescue partners!" animal shelter officials said in a news release. "We encourage you to foster one of our animals or join our volunteer team. Daily dog walkers are always needed. We appreciate all who adopt, foster, volunteer or simply help to spread the word that the shelter needs its community's help. Every bit of help we receive directly benefits the animals."

The shelter, located at 8535 Highway 242, opens at 11:30 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

You can email the shelter if you are interested in adoption, or interested in fostering.

Here is a list of dogs available for adoption who are at risk.