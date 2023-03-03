Person hospitalized after becoming trapped under 10,000-pound bar in SW Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A civilian is in the hospital after their legs got trapped under a 10,000-pound bar on Friday in southwest Houston, according to firefighters.

The Houston Fire Department said it responded to an industrial accident at 12500 Amelia Drive.

Officials said they received reports of a person's legs getting caught under the 10,000-pound bar.

The civilian was reportedly extracted and transported to the hospital, although their condition or the extent of their injuries remains unknown.