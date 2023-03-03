WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
accident

Person hospitalized after becoming trapped under 10,000-pound bar in SW Houston, firefighters say

KTRK logo
Friday, March 3, 2023 11:36PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A civilian is in the hospital after their legs got trapped under a 10,000-pound bar on Friday in southwest Houston, according to firefighters.

The Houston Fire Department said it responded to an industrial accident at 12500 Amelia Drive.

Officials said they received reports of a person's legs getting caught under the 10,000-pound bar.

The civilian was reportedly extracted and transported to the hospital, although their condition or the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW