Person found trapped in vehicle that flipped into flooded ditch in SE Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5293447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Storms have entered the Houston area and some viewers are beginning to see hail.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that was found upside down and partially submerged in a flooded ditch.Several crews arrived to the scene in the 4000 block of Almeda-Genoa and MLK just before midnight.Firefighters said they found one person trapped who was still alive.They were able to get the driver out safely.