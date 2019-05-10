Person found trapped in vehicle that flipped into flooded ditch in SE Houston

Several crews arrived to the scene in the 4000 block of Almeda-Genoa and MLK just before midnight.
Firefighters said they found one person trapped who was still alive.
They were able to get the driver out safely.
