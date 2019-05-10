Person found trapped in vehicle that flipped into flooded ditch in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that was found upside down and partially submerged in a flooded ditch.

Several crews arrived to the scene in the 4000 block of Almeda-Genoa and MLK just before midnight.

Firefighters said they found one person trapped who was still alive.

They were able to get the driver out safely.

