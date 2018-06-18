EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2338166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Why avoiding flood water at any level is important

If you live near a creek or bayou, it's important to keep tabs on the water levels when severe weather strikes.Thehas online tools to help you monitor the situation near you in real-time.- This tool allows you to check the rainfall totals for varying amounts of time, from 15 minutes to two days.- Residents can track water levels in creeks and bayous around the greater Houston area, not restricted to Harris County. The waterways are equipped with dozens of sensors that are capable of tracking water levels in near-real time.The tool also has a record of water levels during historical storms (think Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 and the Tax Day and Memorial Day floods) to help residents gauge how high the water really is.