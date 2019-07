List of Red Cross shelters accepting flood victims

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- As preparations begin ahead of the incoming storms, the Red Cross has opened several emergency shelters that are on standby to help those affected.First Baptist Church - Kingwood3500 Woodland Hills Dr., Kingwood, TX 77339Saint Thomas More Catholic Church - Meyerland10330 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096Greater Saint Matthew Church - Houston7701 Jutland Rd., Houston, TX 770033Bull Sallas Park Friendship Center - New Caney21679 McCleskey Rd., New Caney, TX 77357On Standby:Creekside Christian Fellowship - Needville16628 TX-36, Needville, TX 77461Those with non-emergency flood-related needs are urged to call the American Red Cross at 1-866-526-8300.According to the Red Cross, anyone evacuating should bring the following essentials for each member of the family:For more details, click here