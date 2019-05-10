List of Red Cross shelters accepting flood victims

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- As preparations begin ahead of the incoming storms, the Red Cross has opened several emergency shelters that are on standby to help those affected.

Harris County

First Baptist Church - Kingwood
3500 Woodland Hills Dr., Kingwood, TX 77339

Saint Thomas More Catholic Church - Meyerland
10330 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096

Greater Saint Matthew Church - Houston
7701 Jutland Rd., Houston, TX 770033

Montgomery County

Bull Sallas Park Friendship Center - New Caney
21679 McCleskey Rd., New Caney, TX 77357

On Standby:

Fort Bend County
Creekside Christian Fellowship - Needville
16628 TX-36, Needville, TX 77461

Those with non-emergency flood-related needs are urged to call the American Red Cross at 1-866-526-8300.

According to the Red Cross, anyone evacuating should bring the following essentials for each member of the family:

  • Prescriptions and emergency medications
  • Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
  • Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents
  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
  • Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
  • Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled


For more details, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingwoodnew caneyshelterfloodingdisaster reliefdisasterred cross
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News