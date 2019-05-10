List of Red Cross shelters accepting flood victims

Harris County
First Baptist Church - Kingwood
3500 Woodland Hills Dr., Kingwood, TX 77339
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church - Meyerland
10330 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096
Greater Saint Matthew Church - Houston
7701 Jutland Rd., Houston, TX 770033
Montgomery County
Bull Sallas Park Friendship Center - New Caney
21679 McCleskey Rd., New Caney, TX 77357
On Standby:
Fort Bend County
Creekside Christian Fellowship - Needville
16628 TX-36, Needville, TX 77461
Those with non-emergency flood-related needs are urged to call the American Red Cross at 1-866-526-8300.
According to the Red Cross, anyone evacuating should bring the following essentials for each member of the family:
- Prescriptions and emergency medications
- Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
- Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents
- Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
For more details, click here.