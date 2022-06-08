22-year-old sought for questioning in deadly shooting of woman at north Houston apartment

SOUGHT: Marcus Haynes, 22, is wanted for questioning in Tuesday's (June 7) fatal shooting at 400 Greens Rd. Haynes is not charged .



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a person of interest after a woman was shot and killed at an apartment in north Houston Tuesday morning.HPD said investigators would like to talk to 22-year-old Marcus Haynes about the deadly shooting.Haynes is not charged with anything related to the shooting at this time, but is considered a person of interest.According to police, multiple people were inside an apartment at 400 Greens Road near the North Freeway when one person fired at least one shot around 10:15 a.m.The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators said there was some kind of disturbance in the apartment before the woman was shot."At least five people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting," said Det. Mark Condon, adding that two people stayed at the scene, but the rest of the group ran away.Condon said that some of the people lived there, but others were visiting.Authorities talked to witnesses who stayed voluntarily.Janaki Aali said she got a frantic call from her sister-in-law right after the shooting happened."She was like, 'Girl come and get me. Come get me! This guy just shot this girl in the head,'" Aali recalled. "I'm like, 'Slow down. What are you talking about?' I didn't get what she was saying until she said it again."When she arrived from across town, police were already on scene. They told Aali that her sister-in-law and two nephews were OK."The bullet came through the wall and came through the air mattress and almost hit her 4-year-old," Aali was told by her sister-in-law.She stayed at the apartment a few days before the fatal shooting happened but said she felt uneasy there and left.Condon did say they found large snakes in terrariums in the apartment. Animal control was called out but ended up leaving without the reptiles.The shooter is not in custody. Detectives did not provide any information about the suspect, such as a description or their relationship to the victim.Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Haynes is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.