Woman shot to death, male detained at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

Homicide detectives are en route to an apartment complex at 400 Greens Rd after a female was fatally shot about 1015 a.m.



No other info at this time, as the investigation is on-going. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/JirrA4qihB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 7, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot to death Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in north Houston, HPD told ABC13 on Tuesday morning.,According to police, first responders were called at about 10:15 a.m. to apartments in the 400 block of Greens Road near the North Freeway.A male was detained at the scene, officials say.SkyEye was over the area, where a couple of police units were seen.