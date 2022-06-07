Woman shot to death, male detained at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

According to police, first responders were called at about 10:15 a.m. to apartments in the 400 block of Greens Road near the North Freeway.
A male was detained at the scene, officials say.
SkyEye was over the area, where a couple of police units were seen.
Homicide detectives are en route to an apartment complex at 400 Greens Rd after a female was fatally shot about 1015 a.m.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 7, 2022
No other info at this time, as the investigation is on-going. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/JirrA4qihB
