Woman shot to death, male detained at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot to death Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in north Houston, HPD told ABC13 on Tuesday morning.,

According to police, first responders were called at about 10:15 a.m. to apartments in the 400 block of Greens Road near the North Freeway.

A male was detained at the scene, officials say.

SkyEye was over the area, where a couple of police units were seen.



ABC13 is working to gather more information on this developing story. It will be updated with details as soon as we have them.
