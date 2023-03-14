What to do when someone you know goes missing

Missing woman with intellectual disability last seen Saturday in downtown Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued an endangered missing persons alert after a 29-year-old woman diagnosed with an intellectual disability disappeared Saturday.

Autumn "Heather" Sexton was last seen walking at about 12 p.m. at 1212 Prairie St. on March 11, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said Sexton was wearing a multi-colored button-up shirt, as seen in her picture, and jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Police describe her as a white woman with brown eyes and brown hair, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 300 pounds.

Sexton has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and authorities believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you know of Sexton's current whereabouts, or if you have any information, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.