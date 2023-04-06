Kentucky woman distraught after mother's body dug up, burial plot double sold

A Pendelton, KY woman is distraught after her mother's body was dug up and her burial plot at Peach Grove Cemetery double sold.

It's all because of confusion over who the plot she was originally buried in was intended for, WKRC reported.

"It's disgusting. I'm sorry," Mischelle Randoll said.

Peach Grove Cemetery is now a reminder of pain, stunting Randoll's grieving process.

"I just don't talk about it because I get emotional," Randoll said.

Jo Ann Harrison died in December, and was buried at Peach Grove Cemetery a week later.

Randoll buried her mother in a family plot she was told was reserved for her years ago near her mother and father and siblings.

Randoll said her Uncle Jack bought the plots back in the 70s.

"I called, and they said they don't have no records of that plot being assigned to anybody, so everything was fine. And I thought everything was fine," Randoll said.

The cemetery never asked for a deed, and they didn't check their records.

Randoll's Uncle Jack technically bought the plot, and he had different plans for who was supposed to be buried there.

"It could have been avoided. There should have been documentation first of all, period," Randoll said.

Randoll was notified the morning of that her mother was being dug up.

The man who approved the burial spot didn't agree to an interview.

He doesn't keep copies of deeds, and he said this is the first time something like this has happened.

But, if you ask Randoll, once is one too many.

The chairman of the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Commission said this all hinges on interment rights, and Radoll's Uncle Jack has the rights.

"Regardless of who is told or promised or anything else, they can change their mind up to day of burial," said Kirk Roberts, with the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Commission.

So, if someone goes to the cemetery and buys plots for a family, you want to make sure specific names are put on the deed.

"The family could have blamed the cemetery for allowing them to bury them there to begin with, and could have requested this interment fee be waived. They probably could have or should have called an attorney in the middle of all of this," Roberts said.

Randoll is plagued by grief and stress.

Roberts said disputes like this come to him several times a year.

His advice is to make sure you get documentation for any plot you plan to use, and have a professional review it.