Former Rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg killed in car crash caused by police chase

We are devastated at the passing of Vodacom Bulls legend Pedrie Wannenburg.



Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Wannenburg family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former international Rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg died in a car accident following a police chase on Friday evening, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.The car accident happened just before 6 p.m. after a deputy was in pursuit of a 16-year-old suspect in northwest Harris County. The teen suspect struck two other cars after they fled near Greenhouse and Road and Litle York, according to HCSO.The driver of one of the vehicles struck was Wannenburg who was pronounced dead. Also in the car was an 8-year-old who was taken by LifeFlight and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Wannenburg played for the Vodacom Bulls and Springboks. He was based here in Texas and coached the Austin Elite Rigby in the North American Major Rugby League.His former team released this tweet:Deputies have arrested the 16-year-old driver who fled. He also went to the hospital after the crash and was arrested for felony murder, reckless aggravated assault serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault bodily injury with deadly weapon.