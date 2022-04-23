fatal crash

1 killed, 6 injured in car chase that ended in a crash in northwest Harris County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday evening, a deputy was in pursuit of a suspect that ended in a fatal crash in northwest Harris County.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

One person was killed and six were injured , including an 8-year-old, in a three-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

At about 5 p.m., a Harris County deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop when the teen driver fled near Greenhouse Road and Little York, according to HCSO.

The short chase ended when the driver struck two other cars.

One car occupied an adult, who was pronounced dead, and an 8-year-old were both taken by LifeFlight from the scene, according to HCSO.

Three people were in the other vehicle. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.


The teen, believed to be 16 years old, was driving with two other teenagers, who were all taken to the hospital.




For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countypolice chasechild injuredfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Family of teen killed in crash files $20M suit against nightclub
Judge sets bond at $100K for truck driver charged in deadly crash
Trucker charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal East Fwy crash
Woman hit and killed while crossing North Freeway near Parker
TOP STORIES
Recent reporting highlights criticism against Houston Crime Stoppers
Galveston ISD employee out of a job after cryptocurrency mining
Soldier missing in river along border, Texas Army National Guard says
LyondellBasell closing not an 'indicative' trend, observer says
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
Alvin ISD bus drivers honored for saving people from burning cars
Klein Forest HS dedicates baseball field to former coach
Show More
Shelter employee fired from previous job for misconduct with children
DeSantis signs bill dissolving Disney's private government
Springer may face Astros this weekend for 1st time since leaving
How T.E.J.A.S. is fighting for environmental justice
Trash to treasure: Local landfill turns waste to renewable natural gas
More TOP STORIES News