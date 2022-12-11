3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three pedestrians were killed hours apart after being hit by vehicles on Houston's roadways.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Eyewitness News is tracking road conditions as more rain moves in. First stop, the Southwest Freeway.

Crews noted that the rain intensified as they headed north of Houston.

Pedestrian killed in southwest Houston

On Sunday, heavy police activity could be seen on Houston TranStar cameras as they were working to clear the Southwest Freeway where 288 merges.

Investigators said a person was hit and killed by a vehicle on the inbound lanes.

Houston TranStar verified the crash cleared at 8:40 a.m. after an hourslong closure.

Investigators haven't disclosed what exactly led to the crash. The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Pedestrian killed in west Houston

A woman was killed after being hit by a car near 7950 Westheimer Road Saturday night, according to officials.

Emergency crews with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at about 9:04 p.m.

Investigators said a woman ran out of gas in the eastbound side of Westheimer Road.

When she attempted to carry a gas can across the northbound lanes through westbound lanes she was then hit by the vehicle, according to police.

She was transported by ambulance and pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and didn't show signs of intoxication. The driver and passenger of that vehicle were not injured.

Pedestrian killed in north Harris County

On Saturday at about 9:40 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in the 200 block of FM 1960 East.

A pedestrian was crossing 1960 without a crosswalk when he was hit by a woman driving a Mitsubishi sedan, according to investigators.

Deputies said the driver stopped to render aid and showed no signs of intoxication. The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

"The area is not well lit here in this part of FM 1960. So, any pedestrians who need to cross the roadway, we ask you do cross safely - preferably in a crosswalk," HCSO Deputy L. Hilson said.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab. Live traffic map