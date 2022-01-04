Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 288

It happened around 6:10 a.m. in the northbound feeder lanes of SH-288 near West Bellfort.
Police said a Black man in his 60s was struck by a car, and the driver fled.
8900 South Freeway (northbound) @ Bellfort, Auto-Pedestrian fatality crash on the feeder road. Expect delays. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2022
Officials said a witness stopped and tried to give the man CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it was dark on the feeder road at the time of the crash. The victim was wearing jogging pants and a jacket.
They did not release a description of the suspect vehicle, but investigators did find debris at the scene.
HPD on the scene of a fatal accident on the Northbound 288 feeder road at Bellfort #abc13 pic.twitter.com/5yE7KwSnF7— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 4, 2022