Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 288

By
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on SH-288 near S. Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a driver after a pedestrian was hit and killed on SH-288 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. in the northbound feeder lanes of SH-288 near West Bellfort.

Police said a Black man in his 60s was struck by a car, and the driver fled.



Officials said a witness stopped and tried to give the man CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was dark on the feeder road at the time of the crash. The victim was wearing jogging pants and a jacket.

They did not release a description of the suspect vehicle, but investigators did find debris at the scene.

