Pedestrian killed near Grand Parkway in west Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was hit by a car and killed Saturday night in west Harris County, according to authorities.

Editor's note: This report contains graphic details about the deadly crash.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 11:42 p.m. in the 100 block of Grand Parkway South.

Investigators said the driver of a 2016 BMW was going southbound when a pedestrian was walking in the same traffic lane without a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle's front end and projected into the BMW's windshield, according to deputies.

During the impact, the pedestrian's upper body landed on the front passenger floorboard, and his torso and legs were left in the roadway, according to an HCSO news release.

Deputies said the driver pulled over in the 24000 block of Bella Dolce Lane and called 911. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene, was cooperative with the investigation, and showed no signs of impairment.

This case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.