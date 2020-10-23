community impact newspaper

Pearland launches rent assistance program

PEARLAND, Texas -- The city of Pearland has launched a rental assistance program to help residents who have been affected by COVID-19 with their rent.

The program will cover two months of back rent, up to $1,500 per month, for those who apply and qualify, according to an update on the city's website. The city has set aside $795,000 for the program and will begin distributing it in late October or early November, according to the city's website.

The money for the program comes from the city's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocations, which allow for a portion of the money to be spent on rent relief. The goal is to spend the money on those who have lost jobs or have reduced employment, according to the city's site.

SEE ALSO: Houston rental assistance: More than $60M requested in Houston and Harris County's programs

"We recognize the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it is having on the rental market," Assistant City Manager Ron Fraser said in the update posted on the city's website. "These resources are designed to help in ways other relief funds may not be able to."

The city opened the application period on Oct. 19. There is no deadline to apply; however, the money from the CARES Act must be spent prior to Dec. 30, according to the city's website.

The city awarded the contract for the program to MPact Strategic Consulting.

RELATED: A list of resources for COVID-19 financial relief

This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepearlandrental propertymoneycoronavirus helppersonal financecoronavirus texascommunity impact newspaperrentscovid 19 pandemicrenters
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Fort Bend County averaged more than 21,000 in-person early voters
Galveston Bay report card shows more can be done to improve bay health
The Sporting Club is Washington Avenue's latest restaurant and bar
League City council members left off some ballots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot during training accident in Brazoria Co.
1 million and counting: Harris Co. crosses early vote threshold
Body of fallen HPD sergeant escorted to funeral home
T-storms racing toward the coast as cold front pushes in
1 shot in face, 2 in custody in road rage incident on Hwy 59
Alarming failure rates fuel calls for in-person learning
49-year-old woman reported missing from Spring
Show More
Wife of man accused of killing officer wants to thank HPD
Pope reportedly met with bishop who's infected with COVID-19
Children's Museum maintenance manager finds body in garage
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
Tropical depression may form over Caribbean Sea soon
More TOP STORIES News