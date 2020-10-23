PEARLAND, Texas -- The city of Pearland has launched a rental assistance program to help residents who have been affected by COVID-19 with their rent.
The program will cover two months of back rent, up to $1,500 per month, for those who apply and qualify, according to an update on the city's website. The city has set aside $795,000 for the program and will begin distributing it in late October or early November, according to the city's website.
The money for the program comes from the city's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocations, which allow for a portion of the money to be spent on rent relief. The goal is to spend the money on those who have lost jobs or have reduced employment, according to the city's site.
SEE ALSO: Houston rental assistance: More than $60M requested in Houston and Harris County's programs
"We recognize the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it is having on the rental market," Assistant City Manager Ron Fraser said in the update posted on the city's website. "These resources are designed to help in ways other relief funds may not be able to."
The city opened the application period on Oct. 19. There is no deadline to apply; however, the money from the CARES Act must be spent prior to Dec. 30, according to the city's website.
The city awarded the contract for the program to MPact Strategic Consulting.
RELATED: A list of resources for COVID-19 financial relief
This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
Pearland launches rent assistance program
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News