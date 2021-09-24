NAACP says Pearland PD followed protocols with arrest of woman accused of speeding in school zone

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11042509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What started as a traffic stop in Pearland ended with an officer having to deploy his stun gun on a woman. Watch what happened in the video above.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- What started as a traffic stop in Pearland ended with an officer having to deploy his taser on a woman.The incident happened Sept. 22 at 8:24 a.m. in the 2000 block of Kirby Drive, when an officer tried to stop a driver who was allegedly speeding in a school zone.The officer said he tried to inform the woman why he stopped her but she fled the scene. The woman, identified as Johneisha Lewis, pulled over a second time.A few minutes later, the officer's body camera shows him trying to calm Lewis down, but instead, she began yelling at him to leave her alone."Leave me alone, I'm trying to go," she is heard saying. "You pulled me over for no [expletive] reason."The officer is heard repeatedly telling the woman to put her car in park, but Lewis still refused, authorities said.A second officer arrived at the scene. For several minutes, the officers told Lewis to take off her seatbelt and to get out of the car, but things escalated when she refused.Pearland police said the officers gave Lewis over 50 different verbal commands, which they said were ignored.During the attempted arrest, one of the officers is seen using his taser on Lewis. She continued to scream at the officer even after she was on the ground. Lewis was then arrested for evading and resisting arrest.Pearland police said the department initiated a review on the use of force. The department later added that the officers' actions were within policy.NAACP also told ABC13 it does not believe the officers used excessive force in this case."Unfortunately, it was a bad day for that young lady, my heart goes out to that family. I firmly believe it was an experience of the young lady having a bad mental health day," said NAACP representative Eugene Howard. "It escalated in what people deemed as excessive force, but once you watch the altercation from start to finish, you can understand the full parameter of what's in place."