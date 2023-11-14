19-year-old suspect in Pearland flea market shooting in custody after turning himself in, police say

Police have made two arrests and identified 19-year-old David Negrete as a wanted suspect in the Pearland flea market mass shooting that killed a 10-year-old boy over the weekend.

The mass shooting left a 10-year-old dead, a 14-year-old girl hurt, and several others in the hospital.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The 19-year-old suspect in last weekend's flea market shooting in Pearland has just turned himself in, authorities confirmed Tuesday morning.

David Negrete was put on the state's most wanted list soon after Sunday's shooting, where a 10-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old girl was among four other people injured.

Pearland police identified Negrete as one of the suspects Monday, releasing the following images:

Texas and Pearland authorities are searching for 19-year-old David Negrete after a mass shooting took place at a flea market on Sunday. Pearland Police Department

Two others, Julianna Espino and Cruz Meza, were arrested in connection with the shooting and face charges of tampering with evidence and lying to police. The 18-year-olds were booked into the Brazoria County Jail.

The shooting happened at Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market in the 10000 block of North Main in Brazoria County shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five people shot.

All five victims were taken to area hospitals, where the 10-year-old boy was later pronounced dead.

On Monday morning, Pearland police confirmed a 14-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man, who has since been released from the hospital, were among the bystanders injured.

The 14-year-old is expected to be OK.

Authorities said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, later identified as Meza, were also shot and taken to area hospitals. Police are still working to determine how the 16-year-old was involved in the shooting.

"I can tell you that the 10-year-old, the 14-year-old, and the 37-year-old victims were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire as a result of the altercation," Pearland Police Officer Chad Rogers said.

Investigators said there was an argument between Negrete and another person that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

The shooting was a shock to the Pearland community.

"No, this is not anything that happens in Pearland. It is extremely tragic anytime someone is a victim of gun violence, especially in our community. This does not happen here in Pearland," Officer Rogers said.

Officials confirmed two handguns were used in the shooting, but it's unknown how many shots were fired.

If you have additional information, authorities urge you to contact the Pearland Police Department Tip Line at (281) 997-5828 or Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.

"A 10-year-old child was killed in a senseless manner, so any support we can get, whether it's financially or the public, is very welcomed in this case," Rogers said.

