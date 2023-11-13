Two juveniles and three adults were shot, and so far, no one is in custody, police said. Investigators believe the children were caught in the crossfire when an argument escalated to shots fired.

Child killed, 4 others in hospital after fight led to shootout at Pearland flea market, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A child hurt in a mass shooting at a Pearland flea market has died, according to police.

The victim was one of two juveniles who were shot. So far, no one is in custody.

The shooting happened at Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market in the 10000 block of North Main in Brazoria County shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five people shot -- three adults and two juveniles.

All five victims were taken to area hospitals, where one of the juveniles was later pronounced dead. Police did not provide details about the other victims' conditions.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 dead, 4 injured after disturbance leads to gunfire at Pearland-area market on Sunday, police say

Child dead, 4 injured following gunfire at Pearland area flea-market According to police, two people, unfamiliar to each other, reportedly got into an argument and exchanged gunfire amongst the crowd. There is no one in custody at this time.

The victims' exact ages are unknown.

Investigators said there was an argument between two people that escalated to an exchange of gunfire. Police believe the children were just caught in the crossfire.

The shooting was a shock to the Pearland community.

"No, this is not anything that happens in Pearland. It is extremely tragic anytime someone is a victim of gun violence, especially in our community. This does not happen here in Pearland," Officer Chad Rogers said.

The police department said the two people involved in the fight may be two of the three adults in the hospital. They're still working to figure that out.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.