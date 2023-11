5 people shot outside Pearland-area flea market on Sunday evening, according to police

PEARLAND, Texas -- Five people were reportedly shot outside of a flea market in the Pearland area on Sunday evening, according to authorities,

Authorities said the shooting happened just south of Beltway 8 at 1014 N Main Street.

It is not known at this time if a suspect has been caught or if there is a description.

Eyewitness News is en route to gather more information.