Pearland ISD bus with 3 students on board involved in crash

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland ISD school bus with three students on board was involved in a crash with another vehicle Wednesday morning.

SkyEye was over the scene at Winding Road and E. Broadway.

Around 6:30 a.m., the bus was turning left on Broadway when it hit an SUV that was going the same direction, causing the SUV to rollover.

The bus didn't appear to have any damage.

A spokesperson for Pearland ISD said three high school students were on the bus, which was headed to Pearland High School.

They were all okay and released to their parents.

No one was hurt.

