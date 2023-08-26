85 dogs taken from owner after being in 'neglectful conditions' at Pearland home, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Several dogs were saved from a home in Pearland after authorities say they were found living in neglectful conditions.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Animal control officers responded responded to reports of three loose dogs in the neighborhood at about 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 1900 Block of Lily Canyon Lane.

Officials spoke with neighbors in the area to pinpoint where the owner lives.

Authorities arrived at the residence after making contact with the owner over the phone and found 85 dogs, including seven in the backyard. Officials said that the dogs were discovered in neglectful conditions, with no water or shade.

Officers said a civil seizure warrant was signed for all of the animals found at the home.

Investigators said all the animals appeared to be OK.

The Pearland Animal Shelter is seeking support from the public to find foster homes and permanent placement for the dogs. Anyone who can help is asked to call 281-652-1970 or email pearlandpets@pearlandtx.gov.