Tow truck driver pulls Harris Co. Pct. 8 deputy from fiery crash on East Beltway

Police said the tow truck driver was in the right place at the right time to rescue the deputy. After he pulled her from the wreckage, ammunition in her patrol car began to explode.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The northbound lanes of the East Beltway near San Augustine are still shut down after a fiery crash involving a Harris County Pct. 8 deputy.

Officials said a tow truck driver was in the right place at the right time to rescue the deputy.

The Pct. 8 patrol car was stopped on the shoulder when a work truck slammed into the back of it around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The crash caused the patrol car to to hit a wall and burst into flames.

Video from the scene shows both vehicles smashed. The patrol unit was completely destroyed after catching on fire.

The northbound lanes of the East Belt were closed approaching SH-225. Traffic was getting by on the feeder.

Police said the tow truck driver, Richard, was the one who pulled the deputy to safety.

Richard was driving on the Belt when he said he heard a loud boom and then saw an explosion.

He told ABC13 he pulled over and ran to the patrol car to help.

"I banged on the window and then all of a sudden I see a hand coming out from the smoke where they had the airbag, the side airbag. Her hand came out from behind it, and I noticed her bright fingernails," Richard said. "I punched the glass with my fist, couldn't break it, ran back to my tow truck, grabbed a trailer hitch, ran back out there and I smashed the window out with the trailer hitch. "

After breaking the window, he was able to pull the deputy to safety.

Officials said it was a good thing the deputy was pulled from the vehicle when she was, because she also had ammunition in the car that started exploding.

When officers arrived at the scene, they had to take cover from the bullets that were flying from the vehicle.

There were three workers inside the work truck that struck the deputy. Two were taken to the hospital, police said.

The deputy was also taken to the hospital.

Everyone involved has non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

