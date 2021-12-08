Surveillance video shows package thieves stealing from Pasadena homes just before Thanksgiving

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11289307" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The audio alone is chilling as the delivery driver begs for the attacker to take the package instead of repeatedly beating him with a gun.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Package thieves hit one Pasadena neighborhood twice on the same day just before Thanksgiving, and now police have released new video of the crimes, hoping it'll help catch them.The thefts happened a little less than an hour apart on Nov. 23.At about 6:30 p.m. that day, video shows a white Chevrolet pickup truck pull up in the 3500 block of Topango Dr.After a UPS truck drives by, the white pickup reverses and gets closer to the driveway. A woman in what appears to be an orange top and black shorts then gets out of the vehicle.The next shot in the video shows the woman picking up packages from the porch and returning to the truck, which then drives off.But according to police, that was not the first theft that day.Earlier, at about 5:37 p.m., new video shows a different thief, a man in khaki shorts, grabbing a package from a porch in the 3600 block of Vista Pointe Dr.Police say the same white truck used in the Topango Drive theft fit the description of the vehicle used in the Vista Pointe Drive crime.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Dollagaray at 713-475-7889.