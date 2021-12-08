package theft

Surveillance video shows package thieves stealing from Pasadena homes just before Thanksgiving

EMBED <>More Videos

Porch pirates caught on surveillance camera in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Package thieves hit one Pasadena neighborhood twice on the same day just before Thanksgiving, and now police have released new video of the crimes, hoping it'll help catch them.

The thefts happened a little less than an hour apart on Nov. 23.

At about 6:30 p.m. that day, video shows a white Chevrolet pickup truck pull up in the 3500 block of Topango Dr.

After a UPS truck drives by, the white pickup reverses and gets closer to the driveway. A woman in what appears to be an orange top and black shorts then gets out of the vehicle.

The next shot in the video shows the woman picking up packages from the porch and returning to the truck, which then drives off.

But according to police, that was not the first theft that day.

Earlier, at about 5:37 p.m., new video shows a different thief, a man in khaki shorts, grabbing a package from a porch in the 3600 block of Vista Pointe Dr.

Police say the same white truck used in the Topango Drive theft fit the description of the vehicle used in the Vista Pointe Drive crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Dollagaray at 713-475-7889.

'You can have it!' Delivery driver unloading package attacked by robber
EMBED More News Videos

The audio alone is chilling as the delivery driver begs for the attacker to take the package instead of repeatedly beating him with a gun.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenatheftpackage theftcaught on videosurveillancesurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PACKAGE THEFT
'You can have it!' Delivery driver unloading package attacked
Amazon van thieves stopped by grandfather who lost granddaughter
Did USPS defund its police force?
Rare Japanese album stolen from shop owner's doorstep
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News