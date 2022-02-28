building fire

Fire at Pasadena shopping center likely started in nail salon, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Several businesses damaged in fire at Pasadena strip mall

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters worked to put out a two-alarm fire at a shopping center off Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena early Monday morning.

Officials said it started just after 2 a.m. at a nail salon. Due to the sheer size of the strip mall, Pasadena firefighters called in for assistance from the Houston Fire Department.

All of the stores in the shopping center were closed when the fire stated, firefighters said.

"Who called it in? I'm not sure. It came in as an automatic alarm. It was an alarm company. So it worked. The alarm system worked," Pasadena Fire Chief Lanny Armstrong said.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, but luckily, no one else was hurt.

Armstrong said fire walls in the strip center prevented the flames from spreading through the entire building. About three or four units were damaged, officials said.

Authorities are still investigating what exactly sparked the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenabuilding firefire departmentsfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Building fire damages shopping strip in southwest Houston
2 popular Old Town Spring businesses damaged in fire
Gas tanker crashes into New York building, bursts into flames
3 firefighters injured while battling fire at League City restaurant
TOP STORIES
Procession today for deputy constable shot and killed in Sharpstown
Shooting suspect dragged victim's body inside before fleeing, HPD says
Rapper Snootie Wild dies after being shot near ditch, HPD says
Parents hosting Ukrainian student helps her family flee to safety
Rapper Bun B shares why headlining RodeoHouston concert brought tears
Monday starts frosty and cold but finishes mild
What happens to your vote after you cast your ballot?
Show More
Japan says 'at least one' North Korea missile fired
23-year-old shot in the leg at Texas City nightclub
Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Belarus; Emergency UN meeting set
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
More TOP STORIES News