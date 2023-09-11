Two passengers are dead following a driver running a red light on the Beltway 8 feeder near Crenshaw Road near Pasadena, according to police.

Pasadena PD seeking motorcyclist seen arguing with driver at fault in crash that killed 2, injured 3

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Pasadena want to speak to a motorcyclist who was seen arguing with a driver moments before he may have caused a deadly, multivehicle crash over the weekend.

The crash reportedly happened on Saturday, Sept. 9, at about 5:41 p.m. at the intersection of Beltway 8 and Crenshaw Road.

Four vehicles were believed to be involved, leaving two people dead and three others injured, police told ABC13 that night.

One person had to be taken to the hospital via Life Flight, police added.

Witnesses first reported at the scene that leading up to the crash, a driver in a silver sedan sped through a red light, but authorities have not been able to confirm that information.

Pasadena police said that moments before the crash, a driver in a silver-colored Nissan, who has since been determined at fault, was seen arguing with someone on a motorcycle at the intersection of Beltway 8 frontage road and Genoa Red-Bluff.

Officials said the motorcyclist may have information related to the case.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Pasadena's crash investigative team at 713-475-7261.

