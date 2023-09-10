1 dead, 4 hospitalized after van crashes and flips into ditch, Sugar Land police say

Although details are limited, police said one person died, and four were hospitalized, after a van flipped into a ditch on Highway 6.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and another four are hospitalized after a van crashed into a ditch on Highway 6 on Saturday night, police said.

The Sugar Land Police Department said it responded to a call at 7:45 p.m. where a white Ford van going northbound on Highway 6 flipped into a ditch.

According to police, there were a total of five people in the van.

Officers said one died, another was transported via Life Flight, and the other three were taken to the hospital.

Police didn't specify the details of what led to the wreck.

An active investigation is ongoing.