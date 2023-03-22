Multiple birds were stolen during a break-in. Four have been returned, but the owner is pleading for the return of the missing three birds.

3 exotic birds remain missing after owner's Pasadena home was broken into: 'I want them home safe'

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena woman is making a desperate plea for the return of her three beloved parrots taken during a home burglary on Monday.

According to Pasadena police, the accused burglar, Sammy Frank Pena, was arrested. Four birds were recovered, but three are still missing.

"I'm missing three of our family members. This is a kidnapping to me," Chelsea Lieder, the birds' owner, said.

Lieder is asking for the public's help to find them.

"It's heartbreaking. The only thing I can ask (is), if you know where my birds are, please, please bring them back home. They're not only pets to me, they're family," Lieder said.

Lieder told ABC13 she woke up Monday morning to find the Pasadena home that she shares with her boyfriend had been broken into. The parrots that were housed in the garage were taken first.

She left for a short time, and when she returned, she said a car was backed into the driveway. She tried to stop the driver, but he took off.

Lieder called Pasadena police, who were able to catch up with the car. Pena, 29, was arrested and is now charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.

"As soon as the cops and I opened the trunk, they just flew to me they were terrified," Lieder explained.

Three of the birds were in the trunk. A fourth was in the back seat, and Lieder fears where the others might be.

"It's sad to imagine my pet somewhere in a cardboard box or a horrible setting with bad people around them. I want them home safe," she said.

She wants pet stores and potential buyers to be aware. Lieder says the missing birds are worth more than $7,000 but are invaluable to her.

