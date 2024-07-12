4 arrested for breaking into businesses during power outage after Hurricane Beryl, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men are facing charges after being caught breaking into multiple businesses out of power from Hurricane Beryl.

The Houston Police Department said the four suspects, identified as Taquan Britt, 21, Devonte Carter, 30, Dale Morrison, 32, and Cornell Green, 20, were all caught in the act.

On Wednesday, authorities said three of the suspects targeted a business along Eastwood Street and the other suspect near the Gulf Freeway.

The four men accused were all charged with felony burglary of a building, HPD said.

Morrison and Green are also charged with evading arrest after they reportedly tried to run from officers.

