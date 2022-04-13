Arrest made in case of attempted kidnappings in Pasadena and Deer Park, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11717400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows the suspect who attempted to abduct three girls in Pasadena and Deer Park driving around a neighborhood.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap two girls in the Pasadena area and one girl in Deer Park.Chase Brefczynski was arrested in Lufkin, Texas on Wednesday, in connection with the attempted kidnapping cases, police said. He has been charged with one count of aggravated attempted kidnapping.Police said they have been searching for Brefczynski since last week, after the incidents in the Pasadena and Deer Park area.In both Pasadena cases, police said the suspect asked the young girls for directions and then asked the young girls to get closer, as he said he could not hear the answer.One of the cases involved a 15-year-old girl, records show. In this case, Brefczynski asked the girl for directions to the Jimmy Burke Activity Center in Deer Park, records state. Brefczynski gave the victim his phone and as she typed the address, he pulled out a gun and told her to go with him or he'd hurt her, according to records.Rather than getting inside the car, the teen ran away, records state.In the Deer Park case, police said the 11-year-old was in the 2700 block of Hillshire Drive and walking to school when she said a grey sedan approached her. Police said the suspect driving continued to follow her and tried talking to her several times.Police said Brefczynski asked the 11-year-old for directions to the same center.A video released by police showed the moment the suspect kept following the young girl. At one point, the girl stopped and so did the car and the young girl was then seen walking toward a house. At that point, the car goes in reverse.After Brefczynski's arrest, police are asking any other potential victims or witnesses to come forward. The number to call is 713-475-7266.