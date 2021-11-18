safety

You might hear bombs going off in Pasadena today, but don't be alarmed

It will all happen at the Pasadena Police Range at 6600 Genoa Red Bluff Road from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
EMBED <>More Videos

Pasadena planned detonations Thursday and more headlines

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- If you hear bombs going off in Pasadena today, don't be alarmed.

Pasadena police will be conducting bomb exercises that will include bomb detonations.

It will all happen at the Pasadena Police Range at 6600 Genoa Red Bluff Road from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Police say 11 different detonations will occur and may be heard by people living or working near the range.

Authorities want residents to know that there will be no threat to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenabombingsafetyexercisepasadena
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAFETY
Police find body of missing 81-year-old Missouri City man, family says
2-year-old saved by another child from near-drowning, police say
This county stands out as healthiest in Greater Houston, study shows
81-year-old missing for nearly week in need of medication, family says
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News