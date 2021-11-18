You might hear bombs going off in Pasadena today, but don't be alarmed

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- If you hear bombs going off in Pasadena today, don't be alarmed.Pasadena police will be conducting bomb exercises that will include bomb detonations.It will all happen at the Pasadena Police Range at 6600 Genoa Red Bluff Road from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.Police say 11 different detonations will occur and may be heard by people living or working near the range.Authorities want residents to know that there will be no threat to the public.