Parents dead in murder-suicide at Sugar Land home as 16-year-old daughter slept inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple killed in murder-suicide at Sugar Land home.

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at a Sugar Land home, officials say.

Officers were called to the house in the 1200 block of Pendergrass Trail just after 6 a.m. Monday.

Police say they arrived and found a woman dead in the driveway. She had been shot in the head.

When they entered the home, they found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. His body was in the bedroom with a small handgun nearby.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say it appears a father shot his wife to death before killing himself at their Sugar Land home.



It appears the man and the woman were married, according to police.

Officials say the man called 911, gave officers the home address and hung up.

Authorities told ABC13 a 16-year-old girl was asleep in the home at the time of the shooting. She answered the door for police when they arrived and told them her dad was not coming out of the bedroom.

She was not injured.



"You just never know what's going on inside of a house until you get into it, so we're going to make sure we do our investigation properly and get all the facts," said Chief Eric Robins with the Sugar Land Police Department.

Friends say the husband sent emails out Monday morning alluding to something bad. Those emails have been turned over to police.

The murder-suicide is under investigation.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicidefatal shootingSugar Land
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2-year-old dropped off at Houston Fire Station by stranger
Softball coach out of a job after allegedly attacking woman
Streaming services at the Oscars: Spielberg speaks out
Quinceañera Expo in Houston looking for models to hit the runway
Goat shoes, Croc purse and more fashion trends no one wanted
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Show More
Astros start full squad workouts for first time in 2019
Houston ranked among the worst cities for football fans
How to see February's full moon, the snow moon
2 HPD officers hospitalized after crashing during chase
Pope and other church leaders meet to discuss sex abuse
More News