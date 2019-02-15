Update on shooting in West Houston from Houston police Officer Zachary Becker. Murder suicide—history of domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/UvFXbgQmTr — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) February 15, 2019

Police say two people who were found fatally shot at a Dunkin' Donuts near Memorial Park died from a murder-suicide.Authorities responded to the incident in the 5800 block of Memorial Drive around 11:55 a.m., where they found the bodies of a Hispanic man and woman.Investigators told ABC13 that the man went into the Dunkin' Donuts and fired several shots, killing his girlfriend, who is the manager of the store.Police said the woman was in her late 20s or early 30s.According to co-workers, the couple had a history of domestic violence.Tom Abrahams will have a live update from the scene on Eyewitness News.