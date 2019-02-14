3 people shot to death in double murder-suicide inside Pearland home

Police arrived at the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found three bodies inside the home.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people were found shot to death inside a Pearland home in what police say was a double murder-suicide.

Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Creek Run Drive at Castlewind Lane Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. after they received information regarding a shooting at a home, police said.

Police found the bodies of three adults inside the home. Authorities say one man was the shooter. He shot a woman and a second man, before killing himself.

Officials say it's unclear what the relationship is between the three people or if there was a struggle.



Many neighbors told ABC13 a little girl lives at the home, but police can't say yet whether there was a child in the house when the fatal shooting happened.

No children were hurt.

