Three people were found shot to death inside a Pearland home in what police say was a double murder-suicide.Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Creek Run Drive at Castlewind Lane Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. after they received information regarding a shooting at a home, police said.Police found the bodies of three adults inside the home. Authorities say one man was the shooter. He shot a woman and a second man, before killing himself.Officials say it's unclear what the relationship is between the three people or if there was a struggle.Many neighbors told ABC13 a little girl lives at the home, but police can't say yet whether there was a child in the house when the fatal shooting happened.No children were hurt.