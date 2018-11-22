NAKED MAN

Man wearing no pants threw food and assaulted woman at Whataburger, HPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say the man threw food and assaulted patrons during the Thanksgiving night incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man wearing no pants allegedly terrorized a Whataburger in southwest Houston, left and returned only to collapse at the restaurant and later die, police said.

The Thanksgiving night incident was reported around 7 p.m. at the restaurant located in the 9500 block of Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway.

According to Houston police, the man, who had entered the restaurant without any bottoms on, threw food at patrons and assaulted a woman.

Police were told the man then left the eatery, went down the street and returned to the Whataburger, where he collapsed.

The man was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of his death was not immediately known.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
naked mannaked in publicwhataburgerhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NAKED MAN
Naked man jumps in couple's bed after break-in: Police
NAKED INTRUDER: Grandma scares off man by popping out dentures
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
More naked man
Top Stories
Elderly couple missing on Thanksgiving found safe
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
'Pancho Claus' keeps tradition alive despite health scares
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
First female black pilot in Texas still making history
Family thankful to survive fire that destroyed Texas City home
Man allegedly stabbed 2 dogs, 1 fatally, inside own home
Generous business steps up for landscaper who lost truck
Show More
Volunteerism becomes family affair at Houston 'Superfeast'
Woman survives after men rape, stab and try to drown her: Police
Baby surprise: Zoo ape on birth control delivers baby
Man trying to steal gas from U-Haul sets pants on fire
Hundreds lineup for early Black Friday shopping in Meyerland
More News