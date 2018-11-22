HPD commanders, investigators & PIO en route to a scene at 9500 Bissonnet. Preliminary information is a male arrested for assaulting restaurant patrons stopped breathing & was transported to an area hospital where he was pronouced deceased. No other info at this time. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 23, 2018

A man wearing no pants allegedly terrorized a Whataburger in southwest Houston, left and returned only to collapse at the restaurant and later die, police said.The Thanksgiving night incident was reported around 7 p.m. at the restaurant located in the 9500 block of Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway.According to Houston police, the man, who had entered the restaurant without any bottoms on, threw food at patrons and assaulted a woman.Police were told the man then left the eatery, went down the street and returned to the Whataburger, where he collapsed.The man was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The exact cause of his death was not immediately known.