So far, dive teams have only found the man's clothes and a backpack. The search for the car theft suspect continues.

Car theft suspect escaped HPD after stripping off clothes and jumping into storm drain: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who police say stole a car got away by stripping off his clothes and jumping into a storm drain. A day later, there is no word on whether officers have found him.

Officers say it started when they tried pulling the man over in the 7900 block of South Gessner on Tuesday. Then, a chase ensued at about 3 p.m.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

