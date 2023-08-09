Police recover DNA evidence after naked intruder in Kingwood

We're learning new information on the case of a naked intruder who reportedly broke into a couple's home.

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police recovered DNA evidence from a home where a naked man reportedly broke into last week and stood over the bed of the sleeping residents.

Police said the man committed a lewd act, leaving the physical evidence behind.

"If this evidence comes back that we've submitted, I think we'll have a good lead on the person we're looking for," Commander Adrian Rodriguez of the Houston Police Department's Kingwood Division said.

News and video of the intruder spread quickly in the Hunters Ridge neighborhood, and residents remain unnerved.

"We don't know where he's at, if he's caught. Where did he go? He's naked. Is he sleeping in the woods? We don't know," Greg Dunson, who lives a couple of streets over from where it happened, said.

Last Friday morning, a woman said she woke up to a man standing over her naked. The incident occurred at about 3:20 a.m. on Timberlark Drive. She told ABC13 she woke her boyfriend up, and he chased the intruder out of the house and onto the greenbelt.

Their neighbors' home security cameras captured the man an hour earlier trying other front doors and rubbing his genitals on a car.

"I will assure the Kingwood community that we, at the Houston Police Department, are doing everything possible we can to make sure this suspect is captured," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said his bike team is patrolling the greenbelt. They have collected a number of videos and urged the public to send in more. He also reminds everyone to lock windows and doors.

Police have not linked him to any other break-ins. But Rodriguez believes he is dangerous.

"It's very important that we secure this guy as fast as we can," he said.

The suspect is described as white, thin, and between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall. He has shoulder-length black hair. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Kingwood Division directly at 832-395-1838.

