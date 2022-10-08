Prosecution rest in trial of Baytown officer accused of fatally shooting unarmed black woman in 2019

After two days of testimony, the state decided to rest after the viral video of the scuffle between a suspended Baytown officer and a woman was played in court.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The prosecution has rested in the trial of a Baytown police officer accused of shooting and killing Pamela Turner, an unarmed Black woman, in 2019.

Juan Delacruz has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the case, which has garnered national attention.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Garth Road at The Brixton apartment complex at about 10:40 p.m.

According to the police, the veteran officer was on patrol at the apartment where he lived and worked when he came across Turner, with whom he was familiar. Delacruz called on Turner and attempted to arrest her. A struggle ensued, forcing the officer to use his Taser on her.

RELATED: Family of woman killed by Baytown officer in 2019 files federal civil rights lawsuit

As Delacruz tried to handcuff her, she allegedly grabbed the Taser and used it on him. Police said that forced Delacruz to grab his gun and fire several times, hitting Turner once.

The officer did attempt to render aid but was unsuccessful, as Turner died at the scene.

"This is a hard time for us right now, but we're keeping the hope," Pamela's sister, Antoinette Dorsey James, said during a trial recess. "We're going to pray about it, and hopefully, justice will be served."

On Friday, testimony focused on the Taser prosecutors say Delacruz used on Turner during their scuffle.

After two days of witness testimony, the state rested by playing the now-viral video of the struggle, filmed by a bystander.

SEE ALSO: Family of woman killed by Baytown officer meets with DA's office

"It does not feel good to be sitting across from the man who murdered my sister. It does not," Dorsey James said.

"This is worse than seeing the video, seeing his face."

Turner's family has also filed a civil suit.

The Baytown Police Department confirmed that Delacruz is still employed by the department but is currently on paid administrative leave.

The trial is expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 10.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.