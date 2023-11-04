A drive-by shooting outside of a paint party near the University of Houston sent two people to the hospital, police say.

2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside painting party in Houston's south side, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Houston's south side, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday near Griggs Road and Old Spanish Trail.

Police told ABC13 that no one knows why the shooting could have happened, and they are working to uncover the motive.

A family was renting out what appears to be an empty event space near the University of Houston for a paint party.

Investigators said after the party, a 22-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were outside looking for keys in the parking lot.

People were starting to leave when a vehicle drove by, and someone started firing shots into a crowd of four to five people, according to police.

The man was shot in the shoulder and hip, and the woman was shot in the back.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police say people still inside the building had no idea the banging they heard was gunshots.

The people outside the event space told ABC13 that it happened so fast, they didn't even get a chance to see the car.

"(Witnesses are) telling us the shooting that occurred sounded like hammers, like someone hitting on the wall with hammers," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police say they're looking for cameras in the area that may give them a lead in the case.