Man at large, charged after fatally shooting wife's lover in north Houston, court docs say

Oziel Gonzalez is at large and charged after allegedly shooting his wife's boyfriend to death at a game room on Little York Road, court documents say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 46-year-old man is at large after being charged with the deadly shooting of a man who investigators say was involved in a love triangle.

Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez was charged with murder after a 40-year-old victim was shot and killed in north Houston.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call on Jan. 26 at a game room in the 800 block of Little York Road.

When police officers arrived, they reportedly found the victim, later identified as Vincente Duarte, with seven gunshot wounds in the head and torso. Duarte was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A witness reportedly told police the victim and Gonzalez were in a dating relationship with the same woman.

Court documents state that Gonzalez's wife had been dating Duarte for over a year.

The victim and woman were inside the business when Gonzalez allegedly approached them and shot the victim multiple times, according to police.

Gonzalez fled the scene in a gray Honda Ridgeline.

Authorities urge you to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

SEE ALSO: HPD searching for suspect after man found shot to death on Little York Road