WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
fatal shooting

HPD searching for suspect after man found shot to death on Little York Road

KTRK logo
Friday, January 27, 2023 1:44AM
HPD and HFD find man dead from gunshot wounds in north Houston
EMBED <>More Videos

Police said they believe the man was a customer and got into an argument with a suspect who fled the area in an undescribed vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man in north Houston on Thursday evening.

According to Officer Eddie Torres, North Shepherd officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Little York Road in response to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers were met by Houston fire officials and discovered a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, believed to be a customer of a nearby store, allegedly got into an argument with another person, who was said to have pulled out a gun and shot the man, Torres said.

Police said that there was a clerk inside when the shooting occurred.

The suspect did flee the scene in a vehicle with an unknown description.

It is unclear of the relationship between the victim and the suspect, police said.

Police said they have a possible suspect and expect charges to be filed some time Thursday evening.

HPD said they do not have any information on the victim.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW