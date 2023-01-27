HPD searching for suspect after man found shot to death on Little York Road

Police said they believe the man was a customer and got into an argument with a suspect who fled the area in an undescribed vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man in north Houston on Thursday evening.

According to Officer Eddie Torres, North Shepherd officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Little York Road in response to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers were met by Houston fire officials and discovered a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, believed to be a customer of a nearby store, allegedly got into an argument with another person, who was said to have pulled out a gun and shot the man, Torres said.

Police said that there was a clerk inside when the shooting occurred.

The suspect did flee the scene in a vehicle with an unknown description.

It is unclear of the relationship between the victim and the suspect, police said.

Police said they have a possible suspect and expect charges to be filed some time Thursday evening.

HPD said they do not have any information on the victim.